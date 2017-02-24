Surprised locals have been flocking to see and pose for photos in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands where multiple strange sea creatures had washed ashore.

Many have suggested that it is related to recent earthquakes in the area, prompting speculation that the large underwater sea creatures can predict or detect earthquakes.

Now, a massive unknown creature that looks like a massive, white hairy blob which appeared to be bleeding has washed ashore. The animal has yet to be identified, however some people have suggested it could be the carcass of a whale.

This follows the sighting of several rare deep sea oarfish washing up ashore in the Philippines, a creature that is well known to be elusive and rarely normally seen by humans.

The multiple 30ft+ oarfish washing up near Mindanao’s northern coast comes after a recent 6.7 magnitude earthquake which killed 6 people and injured over 100 more.