Mysterious Metallic Object Discovered in Rhode Island

The mysterious ‘metallic starfish’ shaped object was discovered in the shallows on Westerly Beach in Rhode Island, with 8 stainless steel legs and capped with concrete. It has left locals and the authorities scratching their heads as to what it actually is.

“It looks like a metal starfish because it has these eight legs that go down from the center,” said Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association.

“Many locals don’t remember seeing it before last summer. The harbor master has never seen it or heard of it before so it’s a real mystery.”

“How it got here. It’s the strangest thing because this not something that floats. It’s very heavy.”