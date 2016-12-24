The Mystery Of The Amazon’s ‘Stonehenge’

1,000 year old stone megaliths found in the Amazon are believed to be remnants of an ancient civilisation.

For the most part, it has been widely believed that the Amazon rainforest has been mostly untouched by human hands over the centuries/millenia, spare a few ancient small nomadic tribes, however now this theory has been questioned after the discovery of a megalithic stone site found in Brazil.

The site is believed to be around 1,000 years old, and it appears that the large stones were erected by an advanced ancient civilisation many years before any european settlers touched the area.

Other pieces of evidence discovered that further boost the theory are recently discovered land carvings, complex road networks and settlements, suggesting that the civilisation may have once been as large as 10 million people.

“We’re starting to piece together the puzzle of the Amazon Basin’s human history, and what we’re finding in Amapa is absolutely fascinating,” said archaeologist Mariana Cabral.

The enigmatic site was first discovered by a cattle ranch foreman, Lailson Camelo Da Silva, who was looking for a sound area to convert into a new pasture.