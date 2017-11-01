Recently declassified documents tied to the assassination of former American president John F Kennedy have revealed that a mysterious call was received by a senior reporter at the Cambridge News only 25 minutes before the shot was taken that ended Kennedy’s life in Dallas, Texas.

“The British Security Service (MI-5) has reported that at 1805GMT on 22 November an anonymous telephone call was made in Cambridge, England, to the senior reporter of the Cambridge News.”

“The caller said only that the Cambridge News reporter should call the American Embassy in London for some big news and then hung up.”

“After the word of the President’s death was received the reporter informed the Cambridge police of the anonymous call and the police informed MI-5. The important point is that the call was made, according to MI-5 calculations, about 25 minutes before the President was shot.”

“The Cambridge reporter had never received a call of this kind before and MI-5 state that he is known to them as a sound and loyal person with no security record.”

It is believed that a possibility is the caller may have been a friend of Lee Harvey Oswald in Grimsby.