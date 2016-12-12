Mystery Object Washes Up On New Zealand Beach

A strange object washed up on a New Zealand beach has sparked divided opinions on social media as to what it could be.

The large object which was spotted on Muriwai Beach, New Zealand, is completely covered in barnacles and has so far puzzled and divided the internet.

Local resident Melissa Doubleday photographed the strange object while driving past and posted it to a local community group to try get some answers.

“Just curious to know if anyone knows what this is??! Washed up on Muriwai Beach.”

It has since sparked a debate online as to what it might be, with many random suggestions such as art, a piece of shipwreck, or an ‘alien pod time capsule’ (my favourite).