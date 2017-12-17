NASA: Kepler-90 Star Has Entire Solar System Like Our Own

NASA has used Google AI to make a major discovery of planets around the Kepler-90 star.

The space agency announced on December 14th that they have discovered another 2 new planets around the Kepler-90 star, bringing the total planets orbiting the star to that equal of our own solar system.

What is interesting is that very much like our own solar system, the smaller planets orbit closer to the star, with the larger planets orbiting further out, indicating that solar systems structured like ours may not be uncommon.

NASA also revealed that the discovery was made with a Google artificial intelligence which analysed the Kepler Space Telescope data.