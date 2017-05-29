The latest probe mission is destined to venture around 7 times closer to our central star than any other spacecraft has previously been able to achieve.

The missions ultimate objective is to be able to give scientists new information to better understand how stars operate as well as assist in predicting future space weather events.

Being that close to the suns surface, the craft will have to be able to withstand up to 2500 degrees Fahrenheit for an extended period. To do this, NASAs scientists are equipping 4.5 inch thick carbon shield around the craft, to stop the internal technical components from melting under the intense heat.

The mission currently is scheduled to launch in 2018.