The briefing which so far is shrouded in secrecy has been a common occurrence from NASA recently, with many milestones and major announcements being made by the agency.

For this weeks’ upcoming announcement, NASA have hinted about that the press conference will ‘discuss new results about ocean worlds’, which in turn will also connect to our ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

The data that the announcement is based on is believed to have come from Cassini and the Hubble Space Telescope, hinting it may have something to do with Jupiter’s moon Europa.

“These new discoveries will help inform future ocean world exploration – including NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission planned for launch in the 2020s – and the broader search for life beyond Earth,” NASA wrote in a statement about the event.

What are your thoughts? A major discovery about to be announced or just a bit of fluff? Good news is we don’t have to wait too long for NASA to deliver. Stay tuned.