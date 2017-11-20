Always a key player in a doomsday theorists handbook, the mythical planet Nibiru has long been associated with multiple prophesied doomsday events over the years.

A major interest in the planet began back in 1995 when Nancy Leider, the founder of the ‘ZetaTalk’ website, claimed extraterrestrials hailing from the Zeta Reticuli star system had warned her of a cataclysmic planetary collision between Nibiru and Earth.

Ever since, Nibiru has popped up in multiple doomsday scenarios.

NASA astrophysicist David Morrison tends to disagree however, and has been shutting people down on the topic for many years now.

“I assumed that Nibiru was the sort of Internet rumor that would quickly pass,” he said back in 2008. “I now receive at least one question per day, ranging from anguished (‘I can’t sleep; I am really scared; I don’t want to die’) to the abusive (‘Why are you lying; you are putting my family at risk; if NASA denies it then it must be true.’)”

This week he was once again asked about the planet during a SETI podcast: