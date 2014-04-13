NASA Snaps Mystery Light On Mars

(Image Credit: YouTube/Streetcap1)

A mysterious shard of light has been spotted on Mars in an image from NASA.

In a post on UFO Sightings Daily, the image has generated quite a buzz, and its fair share of skepticism. Some suggest that instead of evidence of intelligent life or something else unexplained or undiscovered, it could simply be a case of missing image fragments, as the left hand camera on Curiousity doesn’t show the same light.

Check out the video below: