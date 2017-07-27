New Giant Sunfish Species Discovered

Marine research Marianne Nyegaard has discovered a new species of sunfish, the first to be identified in 130 years.

The huge fish has managed to elude discovery, even though it weighs in at a healthy 2 tonnes and measuring over 9 feet in length.

Murdoch University researcher Marianne Nyegaard started analysing sunfish DNA samples back in 2013 for her PhD dissertation. With 3 known species present at the time, her findings were indicating that there was possibly a 4th species that had eluded detection.

She spent the next few years searching for the species, travelling thousands of miles collecting various samples.