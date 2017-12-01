New Species Of Fish Discovered At Record Depths

A newly discovered species of deep sea snailfish has been discovered in the Mariana Trench.

Discovered at nearly an incredible 5 miles below the surface, the fish is about twice the size of a cigar and has translucent skin, with their organs clearly visible.

What is incredible is that at the depths the fish were discovered, the pressure is so intense, it is like having the weight of an elephant pressing down on each square inch of your body.

Pseudoliparis swirei has been named after an officer aboard the HMS Challenger which discovered thousands of new species in the 1870’s.