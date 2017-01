Check out an amazing sim of ESA's Huygens landing on Titan in 2005 using actual images taken by the lander in it's descent.

The lander made it’s successful descent way back in January 2005, and no craft has ever landed farther from the Sun.

It was a major milestone in the Cassini-Huygens mission, which concludes in September 2017 with Cassini plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere.

The video is compiled of the stunning images taken by the craft as it descended, showing a hazy atmosphere, then breaking through to a rugged ice terrain and ‘water ice rocks’.

Amazing video.