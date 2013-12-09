Prehistoric Underwater Wall Divides Scientists

Two seperate camps of scientists have face off over the topic of the underwater structure known as the Bimini Road off the coast of the Bahamas, since its first discovery in 1968.

The first group of scientists believe that it is a 12,000 – 19,000 year old man made structure – in the process laying waste to the popular theory amongst scientists that advanced civilizations only started appearing approximately 5,000 years ago.

The other group of scientists, however, believe it is simply a natural formation.

Dr Eugene Shinn dismisses these ‘New Age’ claims that a culture existed long ago that was advanced enough to to build the structure.

Dr Greg Little understands that his claims about the structure are viewed with ridicule.

“I have no expectation that any of the skeptics will actually change their views or even consider any alternatives to their beliefs,” he writes. “All contradictions to their beliefs are probably perceived as a direct threat to them professionally and psychologically,” Little says. “The long history of science has countless examples of widely held beliefs that were proven wrong by research. But even in the face of incontrovertible proof that these beliefs were wrong, many so-called scientists refused to accept the new evidence.”

With a keen interest in Bimini, Little has attended multiple dives to the location, with archaeologist William Donato. Donato explains that the wall structure forms a break wall, used to protect a prehistoric settlement from waves.

Donato and Little claim that on their dives they found the structure to be multi tiered and including prop stones which they believe must have been placed there by humans.

Check out the entire article here at The Epoch Times.