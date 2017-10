The coastal city of Tampico, Mexico, expected rain on September 28 - they also had it served with a side of fish.

The northeastern Mexican city got an unexpected surprise when small fish started falling from the sky during a light rain shower.

While it sounds like something out of a B grade movie, scientists tell us that yes, it actually can, and does, happen. Scientists believe that fish and other small animals can be picked up by waterspouts out of oceans or lakes during a storm. Afterwards, strong winds can send the little guys flying around and eventually landing somewhere – such as Tampico, Mexico.