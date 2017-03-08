Rare True’s Beaked Whales Filmed For The First Time

The extremely elusive True's beaked whales have been filmed in the wild for the very first time.

The extremely shy creature was caught on film during an expedition to the Azores.

The rare species has actually only ever been sighted 7 times in recorded history, thought to dive for hours at a time, with the ability to descend into the ocean to depths of up to 3km or more in the North Atlantic.

The team of educators were out on an expedition with a group of school children, and would be counting their lucky stars at the moment.