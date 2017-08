Nilsson explained during an interview that he had been attempting to capture video of one of the majestic creatures for years, before finally managing to get the task done.

His video follows on from reports of 2 white moose calves seen in Norway a few months ago, and another spotted in Varmland County by some sightseers all the way back in 2012.

Beautiful creatures to see, they are extremely rare, and it is currently estimated that there is only about 100 in all of Sweden.