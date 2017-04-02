The encounter has been reported on the National UFO Center occurred on March 21st, and now UFO trackers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

The location in the Gulf Of Mexico was approximately 80 miles south of New Orleans.

Here is the statement according to the eyewitness report:

Close to 7:00 pm on March 21st, just before dusk, myself and 4 of the crew members aboard our vessel saw a craft that appeared to be five times our 240 ft vessel in length. My line of sight was about 1/4 mile from our vessel. There was a rig behind the craft about a 1/2 mile. i used this to help gauge size of craft. Sighting was approximately 80 miles SE of New Orleans, Louisiana. The scene lasted about 40 seconds. The craft rose up out of the water (Gulf of Mexico) about 40 feet, no water was dripping from the craft. Within a split second the craft disappeared at a 30 degree angle into the sky. Speed appeared to faster than speed of a light turning on in a room. Within seconds it had disappeared completely. I can say for sure that the craft was dark colored, oval in shape and made no sound whatsoever. With as many rigs (2), there has to be more witnesses than just the four on our vessel.”

The NUFORC highlighted the sighting, which is just one of 246 UFO sightings received in March alone, which was very high. They reached out and spoke to the witness, and believe that the sighting is legitimate.