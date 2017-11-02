Robot Granted Citizenship In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has granted the first robot citizenship in a move to try and promote AI development in the country.

The robot was created by the Texas-based firm Hanson Robotics and is a ‘female’ robot named Sophia.

Sophia has an eerily human-looking face, combining the features of Audrey Hepburn and the company CEO David Hanson (strange choice right). Sophia has the ability to emulate more than 60 facial expressions and is possibly the most human-looking robot created so far.

Now in an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to Sophia, making ‘her’ the first robot citizen on Earth.