The robot was created by the Texas-based firm Hanson Robotics and is a ‘female’ robot named Sophia.
Sophia has an eerily human-looking face, combining the features of Audrey Hepburn and the company CEO David Hanson (strange choice right). Sophia has the ability to emulate more than 60 facial expressions and is possibly the most human-looking robot created so far.
Now in an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to Sophia, making ‘her’ the first robot citizen on Earth.
“Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she said during a business event in Riyadh.
“I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction. It is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship.”
“I am always happy when surrounded by smart people who also happen to be rich and powerful.”
“I was told that the people here at the Future Investment Initiative are interested in future initiatives which means AI, which means me. So I am more than happy, I am excited.”