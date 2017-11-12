Russian Boy: ‘I Lived On Mars’

According to his parents and doctors, they knew very early on that something was special about Boriska. He started to speak before the age of 1 and could read, write and draw before the age of 2. He also started talking about things such as alien civilisations, which his parents say he could never have known about.

Then came the doozy – Boriska started speaking to them about his recollections from a past life on Mars.

According to the young man, prior to being born as a human on Earth, he lived a ‘war-ravaged life on Mars’, which had gone through a cataclysmic nuclear event at some point in the past.

He went on to say that the inhabitants of the planet (which he says are still there now in an underground cave network) are 7 feet tall, breath carbon dioxide rather than oxygen, are immortal and stop aging at the age of 35. According to Boriska they are technologically advanced and capable of interstellar travel.

Further to this, he said that the Martians had a very strong connection to the ancient Egyptians on Earth, and he visited them as a Martian pilot.

Since the video above was taken, the now 20-year-old has said the Earth will undergo a dramatic change after the secrets of the Sphinx are unlocked via a secret mechanism behind the monuments ear.

Is there any truth to his claims, is it completely fabricated or simply the troubled sayings of a mentally unstable young man? Interesting reading/viewing nonetheless.