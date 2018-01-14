Sahara Desert Weather Forecast: Snow

The hot and dry Sahara desert was treated to some snow last week in an incredible weather event.

The people of Ain Sefra in Algeria, located on the northern edge of the Sahara, were in awe when they got to witness snow up to 40cm deep on the desert sands.

Snow has only fallen on the region 3 times in 37 years.

This region of the Sahara can receive snow if the right conditions are met – it receives wind off the Atlantic Ocean so Western Africa is experiencing some of the cold front that has caused freezing temperatures in the US.

This cold air crossed the Atlantic, causing heavy snowfall in Morocco and reaching the Sahara.