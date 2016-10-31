Saturn’s Mysterious Hexagon Has Changed Color

The large mysterious hexagon shape on Saturn has strangely changed color from blue to gold.

The hexagon was initially spotted by the Voyager mission way back in the early 1980’s, and is massive – so big that it could fit our planet Earth up to 4 times into it.

The shape rotates once every 10 hours and 39 minutes, and has long been an interesting topic amongst scientists and conspiracy theorists alike, who relate the 6 sided shape on the 6th planet and it’s relation to the 6th day of the week (get the idea here) to something more sinister.

Nevertheless, the nature and formation of the shape has been a debated topic amongst researchers for a long time, with most scientists agreeing it to be something to do with differences in wind speeds.

Now, surely to fuel the conspiracy theorists flames, the mysterious hexagon has incredibly changed color, from blue to gold. The images were captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft.

Researchers believe it has something to do with a seasonal shift, to do with the way sunlight is falling on the poles and has affected the production of aerosols in the atmosphere.

Check out the video below: