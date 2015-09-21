Scale Model Of The Solar System Created In Nevada Desert

Based on the marble sized Earth, the team of LA film makers created the world’s first scale model of the solar system out in the Black Rock Desert. The model stretches out for an impressive 7 miles.

The project was filmed by Wylie Overstreet and Alex Gorosh, titled ‘To Scale: The Solar System’.

‘On a dry lakebed in Nevada, a group of friends build the first scale model of the solar system with complete planetary orbits: a true illustration of our place in the universe,’ writes Overstreet. If you put the orbits to scale on a piece of paper, the planets become microscopic, and you won’t be able to see them,’ Overstreet explains.

In their model, Mercury is 224 feet, Venus is 447 feet, and Earth 579 feet from the Sun. Neptune, 3.5 miles, Jupiter is 0.57 miles, Saturn 1.1 mile and Uranus 2.1 miles. To scale up to reality, Earth would be 93 million miles from the Sun.

Check out the video here: