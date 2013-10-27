The scariest trousers ever?

(Image Credit: Sigurur Atlason)

Here’s a fitting story for Halloween. Talk about giving new meaning to the term ‘scaredy pants’.

The Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft in Holmavik, Iceland is home to the only known pair of “Necro Pants”. The ghoulish attire were used to attract wealth by whoever wore them.

Legend says that to create the pants, a deal had to be made between 2 friends to work out who would, er, become the necro pants so that the other could wear them. The ritual was that in order to make the occult garment magical, the survivor of the friendly pact had to dig up his friends body, and peel the skin off waist down in one piece in order to wear the pants successfully. Legend has it that as soon as the wearer put the pants on, the skin would stick to their own and become part of them. After that, all they had to do was steal a coin from a poor widow at Christmas, Easter or Whitson and place it in the scrotum of the trousers, along with the magical sign called nábrókarstafur, which is drawn on a piece of paper.

