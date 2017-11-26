NASA Baffled: Mysterious Loud Booms Recorded In 64 Locations Globally

The mysterious loud booms have been recorded all over the planet, and so far NASA cannot explain it.

The terrifying sounds have been recorded in all sorts of random places spanning from the Middle East all the way down to Australia, with a majority being heard on America’s eastern coast.

The latest recorded boom was noted this week shaking up the residents of Alabama.

Authorities advised they were told of a ‘suspicious sound’ that occurred around 9pm last Monday.

The strange boom shook many houses, and seemed to originate from the northwest end of Lochbuie, according to police. They still cannot explain the cause however.

Some experts say that the booms could be caused by supersonic aircraft, or meteors entering into Earth’s atmosphere.

“Loud boom heard: we do not see anything indicating large fire/smoke on radar or satellite; nothing on USGS indicating an earthquake,” the Birmingham Alabama National Weather Service wrote.

Back in early October, local residents in Cairns, Australia reported a similar sound which had left them confused. 2 weeks later, a similar boom was heard in the Eye Peninsula in South Australia, coinciding with a blue meteor passing through the sky.