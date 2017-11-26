NASA Baffled: Mysterious Loud Booms Recorded In 64 Locations Globally

The terrifying sounds have been recorded in all sorts of random places spanning from the Middle East all the way down to Australia, with a majority being heard on America’s eastern coast.
The latest recorded boom was noted this week shaking up the residents of Alabama.
Authorities advised they were told of a ‘suspicious sound’ that occurred around 9pm last Monday.
The strange boom shook many houses, and seemed to originate from the northwest end of Lochbuie, according to police. They still cannot explain the cause however.
Some experts say that the booms could be caused by supersonic aircraft, or meteors entering into Earth’s atmosphere.
“Loud boom heard: we do not see anything indicating large fire/smoke on radar or satellite; nothing on USGS indicating an earthquake,” the Birmingham Alabama National Weather Service wrote.
Back in early October, local residents in Cairns, Australia reported a similar sound which had left them confused. 2 weeks later, a similar boom was heard in the Eye Peninsula in South Australia, coinciding with a blue meteor passing through the sky.
“It just got bigger and bigger and it was just this big flash across the sky and there were sparks coming off it,” Port Lincoln local Lisa Watson told News Corp.
“I pulled up home and I heard two massive bangs, maybe a second apart, and then the sky lit up again… I just felt the whole earth shake twice.”