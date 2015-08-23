Scientists Create Magnetic Wormhole In Lab

Commonly used in science fiction movies and stories for years, the use of a ‘wormhole’ to create instantaneous travel from one point in space to another has long been theorised and dreamt about by scientists and avid sci fi fans alike.

Now, researchers at the University of Barcelona of Spain have created a device that is one step closer to the dream – while it cannot teleport us to another planet, they have managed to successfully transmit a magnetic field between 2 points.

“This device can transmit the magnetic field from one point in space to another point, through a path that is magnetically invisible,” said study co-author Jordi Prat-Camps.

What has been created however isn’t truly a wormhole in the original sense – rather more like an invisibility cloak rather than a tunnel through space.

“From a magnetic point of view, you have the magnetic field from the magnet disappearing at one end of the wormhole and appearing again at the other end of the wormhole,” said Prat.

The researchers are hoping one day to apply the technology to make it possible to use Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) on a patient without the use of the traditional MRI Scanner.