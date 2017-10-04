Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne have won the prestigious physics Nobel Prize this year for their groundbreaking efforts with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) experiment

Gravitational waves were originally proposed by Albert Einstein as a consequence of his General Theory Of Relativity, and are a ripple in the fabric of space-time that carry energy across the universe.

Gravitational waves were detected for the first time in 2015 when LIGO discovered the warping of space-time generated by the collision of 2 black holes which were over 1 billion light years from Earth.

Scientists now want to apply the discoveries and data to try and learn more about the Big Bang.