‘Shining Disk’ UFO Captured On Film In Toronto

The footage was recorded at approximately 5pm on July 2nd 2017.

The couple were celebrating Canada Day at the Harbourfront, when they noticed the mysterious ‘shining white disk’, as stated in their report to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Here is an excerpt from the report:

Me and my girlfriend were celebrating Canada Day weekend at Harbourfront on Sunday July 2nd, 2017. I looked up in the sky for no particular reason….and noticed this circular white shining disk. As you can see on the video, I asked my girlfriend, what do you think that is? She then witnessed it too….and was thinking it was either a kite or a drone, thinking drones are everywhere. But once she started looking at it again…and then saw the video, she realized that it was not a drone. When looking at the object…I noticed the glaring shininess of the disk…and how it was moving across in a circular motion. It then just disappeared in the clouds, we were watching for awhile, but did not see it again. At that point we then witnessed a black helicopter and thought maybe it was following it? I was shocked witnessing this….I was puzzled. My girlfriend was skeptical at first…but realized it might have not been a drone after all.

What are your thoughts? Is this a genuine UFO or could this simply be a drone or another hoax?