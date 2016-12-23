It’s Snowing – In the SAHARA DESERT

In an unexpected event, snow has fallen over the Sahara Desert, stunning observers and scientists alike.

In what is obviously a once in a lifetime event, snow has fallen over the Sahara Desert, near a small Algerian town called Ain Sefra.

The effect that the snow left for observers and photographers was nothing short of magical, with the snow lasting over a day in the usually scorched sandy terrain.

It has not snowed in the Sahara Desert in nearly 40 years, since way back in 1979.