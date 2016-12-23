It’s Snowing – In the SAHARA DESERT

In what is obviously a once in a lifetime event, snow has fallen over the Sahara Desert, near a small Algerian town called Ain Sefra.
The effect that the snow left for observers and photographers was nothing short of magical, with the snow lasting over a day in the usually scorched sandy terrain.
It has not snowed in the Sahara Desert in nearly 40 years, since way back in 1979.
“Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the desert, it is such a rare occurrence,” said Karim Bouchetata, an amateur photographer who managed to capture the remarkable scene on camera.
“It looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos.”