‘Sonic Weapon’ From Cuba – Sound Released Online

A sound clip of the strange high pitched sound that US diplomats have been hearing in Cuba has been uploaded online.

The sound is part of a bizarre situation where it was reported by US diplomats in Cuba that they were hearing the strange sound, and has caused a breakdown of US/Cuban relations from August when it was first reported.

It is believed to be a sonic weapon, with the ‘attack’ targeted at hotel rooms in Havana being used by US diplomats, causing a variety of symptoms such as dizziness, balance problems, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping.

“We believe that the Cuban government could stop the attacks on our diplomats,” said White House chief of staff John Kelly.

When played through standard speakers at normal volume, the audio is harmless, however it is said that the sounds were played at extreme volumes when directed at the diplomats.

Reports suggest that the recording is made up of around 20 different sounds blended together.