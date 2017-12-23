SpaceX Rocket Lights Up Sky Over Arizona

Many people were left in awe and some in fear, after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket surged through the night sky leaving a spectacular trail behind it.

The rocket was seen all over the Valley, and was launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base – around 500 miles from Phoenix.

Jerry Ferguson had a birds eye view from the Penguin Air And Plumbing News chopper, and like everyone else who saw it, was amazed.

“I’m not gonna lie, it amazed me,” Ferguson said. “It was an incredibly lucky shot. It was a case of being in the right place at the right time with the camera pointed in that direction.”

According to experts, the reason why the launch was so beautifully visible in the sky was because of the position of the sun in California.