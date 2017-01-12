‘Staircase’ Found In Antarctica

Conspiracy theorists are buzzing in delight over an image from Google Earth showing what looks like a large staircase in Antarctica.

The image was originally posted on the Godlike Productions website, and quickly had not only people suggesting it was remnants of an ancient advanced civilisation, but also UFO enthusiasts suggesting it was likely an alien landing site.

‘This morning, in the work van, we were talking about conspiracies, and one of them were about so many big names going to Antarctica out of the blue,’ the message read. ‘I was bored so I pulled out Google Earth for a while, just exploring, when I came across something that looked like a giant staircase. ‘Anyone have an idea what it is? Just a glitch with satellite cameras? Or something more?’

There were other more rational, mundane explanations offered up, such as the ‘staircase’ being nothing more than snow dunes, or an anomaly with the camera lens. Another theory is that it is simply a fake, as no coordinates have been provided as yet.

What are your thoughts? Could this be evidence of an advanced, ancient civilisation, or evidence of UFO activity on the mysterious continent?