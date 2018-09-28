The 52 year old actress known for roles in Harry Potter, Fight Club and many other high profile movies, has played the part of a royal more than once. For her recent role in the hit TV series ‘The Crown’, she went full method.

She used a psychic medium to attempt to contact the spirit of her character, Princess Margaret.

“She always likes to research her roles with as much depth as possible – and is always prepared to go that extra mile,” said a TV insider. “So if that means using someone with supernatural powers to speak to a character who is now on the other side then Helena has no problems with doing that.”

Carter was apparently told by the ghost of Princess Margaret that she was doing a great job.

Interestingly enough, Carter also consulted the services of a psychic for an earlier role as Liz Taylor for the drama ‘Burton and Taylor’.