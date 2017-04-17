Statue Of Virgin Mary ‘Cries Tears Of Blood’

People in Argentina are flocking to see a family's statue of the Virgin Mary cry tears of blood in what is being hailed as a modern Miracle.

Located in the Salta province in Argentina, the statue has attracted 100’s of people after it was announced on a local radio station that it was crying tears of blood.

While many faithful are proclaiming it as a miracle and believe wholeheartedly that the tears are genuine, Father Julio Rail Mendez has urged people to let the proper course of investigation take place before claiming that the tears are miraculous in nature, and not caused by an ordinary circumstance.

“The first thing the church does is to do a scientific analysis to see if there is a natural explanation,” he said. “Only then, the possibility of a supernatural phenomenon is considered.”

The video above is in Spanish, and is of local news coverage of the event, and shows the figurine and tears.

What are your thoughts? Is this a genuine miracle from God or something easily explainable?