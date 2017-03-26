Strange 2 Headed Creature Sparks Internet Curiousity

Lujan Eroles, a 46 year old Spanish resident, found the 10cm creature in her courtyard, and described it as a serpent looking creature with 2 heads, with skin much like a snakes.
Many believe the creature may be an Elephant Hawk-Moth Caterpillar, which are known to have curved spines, and grow into large butterflies.
‘I had never seen anything like it, it was just like a snake and its eyes were so strange’, said Ms Eroles, adding that the creature seemed to blink with one eye.
‘I looked down and I encountered the strange animal, fear struck me knowing that it could have been poisonous’, she said.
‘We all thought it was a mutant animal, which is why we filmed it and put it online for people to give us their opinions.’