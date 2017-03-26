Strange 2 Headed Creature Sparks Internet Curiousity

A Spanish woman has found a strange looking creature which looks like it has 2 heads in her garden, and the footage has quickly gone viral.

Lujan Eroles, a 46 year old Spanish resident, found the 10cm creature in her courtyard, and described it as a serpent looking creature with 2 heads, with skin much like a snakes.

Many believe the creature may be an Elephant Hawk-Moth Caterpillar, which are known to have curved spines, and grow into large butterflies.