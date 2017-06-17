Strange Monsters Of The Deep Sea

Some bizarre looking creatures were recently brought up from the deep sea off the East Australian Coast.

Sea pigs, massive sea spiders, weird faceless fish and other oddities are just some of the creepy creatures living in the bizarro world of our deep sea.

the recent discoveries seen in the above video were made by an international team of scientists, aboard the ship INVESTIGATOR which is owned by Australia’s Marine National Facility.

Part of the one month voyage involved sailing to the edge of the Australian continental plate where the depth sharply drops down 4km. Nets and trawling sleds were then used to see what marine life could be found in the deep.

More than one third of the fish captured were completely new to science.