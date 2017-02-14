Strange Sound Recorded In Plymouth

Joao Caetano has managed to capture an eery sound on his mobile phone near the southern coast of England.

The town itself is accustomed to strange sounds, and what is known as the ‘Plymouth Hum’ – an unexplained low level humming that researchers have not been able to explain for many years.

In reference to the hum, hundreds of people have claimed to hear it, with some saying it has affected their lives, for example by not being able to sleep because of the sound.

The recording on the video however seems to be something else, as it is audible to all.

Apocalyptic trumpets anyone?