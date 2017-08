The beautiful video is already getting close to 100,000 views, showing the mesmerising time lapse of an orb spider weaving its web.

From the video excerpt:

Spiders are the most amazing web architects and using slow motion the Earth Unplugged team captured this Orb spider building a stunning structure.

Using beautiful time-lapse photography the BBC Earth Unplugged team were able to film an Orb spider as it builds a beautifully structured web.