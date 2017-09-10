Tasmanian Tiger (Thylacine) Allegedly Captured On Film

Australian researcher's believe they have captured a Tasmanian Tiger on film, which is widely believed to be extinct.

The researchers known as the Booth Richardson Tiger Team had been monitoring an area of remote bushland in the Tasmanian south, trying to capture proof that the carnivorous marsupial actually still exists.

After monitoring the area for over 2 years, the team believe they have captured the animal on film.

Check the video above at approximately 2:45 for the sighting, and then around 15 seconds afterward. Grainy vision. Personally it definitely looks like the animal could be absolutely anything, with many viewers suggesting – and logically so – that it could easily be a small wallaby or a similar animal.