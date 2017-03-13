Time Crystals – Scientists Confirm New State Of Matter

Scientists have managed to successfully create 'Time Crystals' in a laboratory for the first time.

Time Crystals were initially proposed back in 2012 by physicist Frank Wilczek. The theory behind the state of matter is that its atomic structure not only repeats in space, but also in time. This state allows it to keep ‘ticking’ indefinitely without heating up or creating entropy.

“We’ve taken these theoretical ideas that we’ve been poking around for the last couple of years and actually built it in the laboratory,” said Andrew Potter from the University of Texas, Austin. “Hopefully, this is just the first example of these, with many more to come.”

This now can potentially revolutionise the way we store and send information, not to mention the multitude of other potential uses that the theory can offer. Check out the video to learn more.