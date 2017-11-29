Tomb Of Jesus Much Older Than Previously Thought

The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre located in Jerusalem is now believed to be more than 1,700 years old.

The tomb that many believe is the final resting place of Jesus Christ was originally believed to only date back approximately 1000 years to the time of the crusades.

New tests which were done by researchers at the National Technical University Of Athens however have revealed that The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre dates back as far as 345 CE.