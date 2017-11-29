Tomb Of Jesus Much Older Than Previously Thought

The tomb that many believe is the final resting place of Jesus Christ was originally believed to only date back approximately 1000 years to the time of the crusades.
New tests which were done by researchers at the National Technical University Of Athens however have revealed that The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre dates back as far as 345 CE.
“This is a very important finding because it confirms that it was, as historically evidenced, Constantine the Great responsible for cladding bedrock of the tomb of Christ with the marble slabs in the edicule,” said Antonia Moropoulou, chief scientific coordinator of the tomb’s restoration works.