‘UFO’ caught on film over Tasmania

An unidentified object streaking fire through the sky has been filmed over Tasmania, Australia. Is this a UFO or easily explainable?

Australian news and the internet lit up today with reports of an unidentified flying object streaking through the Tasmanian sky, witnessed by many people.

The video shows what looks like an incredible trail of fire, with no clear indication of what the object could be.

Many social media users have put in their 2 cents, and the belief that the object was a genuine UFO was fairly popular.

There are reports however, that allegedly Airservices Australia has confirmed that it is actually nothing more than an aircraft passing over Australia airspace, with the chemtrail being lit up by the sunset.

While it certainly seems like a logical explanation that can debunk the video, many users are still adamant that the footage is not a man made aircraft, and is a genuine UFO or meteor burning through the sky.

What are your thoughts?