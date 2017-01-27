‘UFO’ Filmed Near Water Spout Off The Coast Of Algeria

A video of what appears to be a UFO flying near a water spout off the coast of Algeria has been going viral online.

Conspiracy theorists and UFO hunters are licking their lips over the video, claiming it is proof that extra terrestrials are interested in our natural water source for their own purposes.

The video shows an impressive looking water spout off the coast of Algeria, and there is a few frames where an unidentified object zooms speedily across the screen.

While many are claiming that it is definitely a UFO, and there are unconfirmed reports flying around that the person filming the video and other witnesses claimed the UFO shot up into the clouds after the spout dissipated, others are a little more naturally skeptic.

What do you make of the footage? Real or fake?