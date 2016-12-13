‘UFO’ Shadow Over The Moon Caught On Video

A video showing what UFO enthusiasts believe is the shadow of a UFO crossing in front of the moon is quickly going viral online.

The mysterious shadow appeared on a live stream earlier this month courtesy of the Miami Observatory in Florida. While there is no clear cut explanation, theories have divided the internet, ranging from the likely explanation of a satellite or man made object, to a ‘bio-mechanically grown UFO’ due to it’s rough edges (?).

While it could simply be nothing more than a satellite passing by, it would be naive to rule out all explanations (except maybe the bio-mechanically grown UFO one).

Check out the video – what do you think?