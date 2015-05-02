Unexplained Lights In San Diego

San Diego, known as quite the hot spot for UFO sightings and unexplained phenomena since way back in the 1950’s, and now NBCSanDiego.com has allegedly been contacted numerous times by multiple witnesses regarding the unexplained lights on Tuesday 30th April.

One of the viewers, Larry Fox, sent in multiple images to the news group, saying the lights kept appearing to flash and change from reds, blues and greens.

“It looked like a strobe light,” he said. “It was a series of flashing lights,” he said. “If it was a plane, it would have moved.”

