US Ran Secretive UFO Program, Footage Released

The United States has officially acknowledged the existence of a UFO program that investigated the phenomenon.

According to reports former senator Harry Reid is the man responsible for getting the program setup and running to actively investigate credible UFO sightings.

Some of these reports from trained fighter pilots described objects travelling at incredible speeds not possible by human technology, using an unknown propulsion method, and moving in ways that our current technology does not allow.

“If anyone says they have the answers, they’re fooling themselves,” Reid wrote. “We don’t know the answers but we have plenty of evidence to support asking the questions. This is about science and national security. If America doesn’t take the lead in answering these questions, others will.” “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed or sorry I got this thing going. I think it’s one of the good things I did in my congressional service. I’ve done something that no one has done before.”

The program cost $22 million, and ran for 5 years between 2007 and 2012.

Is this the tip of the iceberg? Are we being slowly drip fed information that may lead to full disclosure?