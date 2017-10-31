Welsh Beach Invaded By Cephalopods

According to witnesses a UK beach has had dozens of octopuses crawling on it's shores.

Brett Stones, one of the witnesses who saw the event, saw up for 25 of the cephalopods crawling up the sand of New Quay Beach last Friday night. Strangely, similar incidents occurred 3 nights in a row.

As they are unable to survive for very long outside of the water, it is quite unusual behaviour for the octopuses. Some have suggested there may be something wrong with their habitat, or they may have been injured or confused by recent storms.