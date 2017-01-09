‘Winged Demon’ Photo Giving Internet Nightmares

An image uploaded by a Facebook user showing what looks like a large, terrifying demon walking the streets is going viral and dividing social media users.

The image was taken in Arizona taken by Richard Christianson stating “What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??”

Generating over 100k views, it has divided internet goers, with some saying it is nothing more than another case of paredolia, and other believers stating with confidence that it is a ‘frontline demon’.

‘But with the EVIL days we live in now , what if it is a demon wreaking evil deeds all around us? Whether you want to believe it or not, these are the END TIMES.’

What are your thoughts? Could it really be a demonic hellspawn captured on camera or simply trees mistaken for something sinister?